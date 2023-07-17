Concierge Technologies (CNCG) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,194 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Concierge Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -1,543.21 Concierge Technologies Competitors $205.00 million -$8.47 million 4.76

Analyst Recommendations

Concierge Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Concierge Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1036 4409 5729 93 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 82.09%. Given Concierge Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 373.08% 7.52% 4.87%

Summary

Concierge Technologies rivals beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

