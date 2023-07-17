Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $6.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,038.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,009.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,859.50.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

