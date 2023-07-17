Contrasting Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) & 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) and 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aristocrat Leisure and 888’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A 888 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and 888, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Leisure 0 1 0 1 3.00 888 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

888 has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,732.39%. Given 888’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 888 is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

This table compares Aristocrat Leisure and 888’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -853.79 888 N/A N/A N/A $0.14 7.83

Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 888, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Aristocrat Leisure pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. 888 pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Aristocrat Leisure pays out -534.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 888 pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of 888 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

888 beats Aristocrat Leisure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

About 888

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services. The company owns and operates its business through William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, Mr Green, SI Casino, and SI Sportsbook brands. 888 Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

