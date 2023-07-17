Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,205 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of INDB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
