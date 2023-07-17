Credit Suisse Group Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $47.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

