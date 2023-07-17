Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.36 on July 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3573 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $79.14 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

