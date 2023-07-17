Critical Comparison: Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) versus Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 3.62% 8.25% 4.08% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bassett Furniture Industries and Breville Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Breville Group has a consensus target price of C$23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Breville Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Breville Group is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and Breville Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $485.60 million 0.29 $65.35 million $1.77 8.88 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82

Bassett Furniture Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Breville Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Breville Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of November 26, 2022, it operated a network of 58 company-owned stores and 33 licensee-owned stores. It also provides warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties; and distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, and Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells its products online. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans. Breville Group Limited markets and sells its products under the Breville, Baratza, Kambrook, and Sage brands, as well as under third party brands, such as Nespresso and Polyscience. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

