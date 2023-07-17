Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,451 ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 302,749 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

