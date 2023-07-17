Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 826 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.76. 155,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,318. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

