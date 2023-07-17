Crown Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 102,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $550.36. The stock had a trading volume of 364,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

