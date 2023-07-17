Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 123,928 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,928 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 250,205 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 433,348 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS POCT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 270,266 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

