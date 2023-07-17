Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,815. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

