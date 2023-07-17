Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,815. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
