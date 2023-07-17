Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $188.26 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

