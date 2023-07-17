CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

