Cwm LLC Acquires 189,908 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,908 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 256,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,285. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

