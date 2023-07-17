Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $134.93. 322,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

