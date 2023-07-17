Cwm LLC Has $29.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,078,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,764,992. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

