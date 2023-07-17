Cwm LLC Has $35.11 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,601,000 after purchasing an additional 374,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

PSA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.12. 134,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,637. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.