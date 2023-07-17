Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 2.0 %

DSNKY opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; and ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anemia.

