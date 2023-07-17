Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 2.0 %
DSNKY opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daiichi Sankyo in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; and ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daiichi Sankyo
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.