Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.81. The stock had a trading volume of 318,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.40. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

