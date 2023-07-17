Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 865

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 865 ($11.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.84) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Britvic Stock Down 0.4 %

BVIC stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 871 ($11.21). 159,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,878. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.22). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 886.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 854.62.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

