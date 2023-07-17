dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.23 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.23 million and $1,024.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00306266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,496,724 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99663976 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $711.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.