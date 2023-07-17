Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Lifted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 11.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after buying an additional 2,644,791 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 17,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

