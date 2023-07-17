Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.80. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 4,086,299 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

