Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $1,869,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $89.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

