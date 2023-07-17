Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

