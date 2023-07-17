Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Kenny Wilson Buys 309,948 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson bought 309,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £399,832.92 ($514,386.88).

Dr. Martens Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOCS traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 131 ($1.69). The company had a trading volume of 632,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.02. Dr. Martens plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.56.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 4.28 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Martens Company Profile

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.96) to GBX 180 ($2.32) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

