Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

