DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 496,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

