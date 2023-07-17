Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

