EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $210.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.28. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.