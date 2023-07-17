Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EMN traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 56,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.