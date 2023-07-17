Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $61.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECPG. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

