Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.98

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 62851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Energy Recovery's revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $363,709.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 634,960 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $7,207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 345,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

