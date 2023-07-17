Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at C$19.81 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$15.33 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.1583199 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

