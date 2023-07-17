Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.19. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 55,256 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHAB. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $628.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.