Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 73,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 51,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources ( TSE:ETG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.