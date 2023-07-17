Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $17.49 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $17.49 or 0.00058502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $463,836.78 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

