Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.00

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.00 and last traded at $237.10, with a volume of 31861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

