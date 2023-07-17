Ethereum Price Tops $1,906.13 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,906.13 or 0.06321338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion and $5.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,201,013 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

