European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ERE.UN remained flat at C$2.84 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

