Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 25.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $291.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

