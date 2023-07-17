Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

