FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) versus Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Head to Head Review

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.26% N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.51% 5.26% 0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FFW and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.17 $5.72 million $5.16 7.92 Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.71 $1.88 million $0.65 19.94

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FFW pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FFW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

