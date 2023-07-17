Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

