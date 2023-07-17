Finning International (TSE:FTT) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.60

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.60 and last traded at C$42.57, with a volume of 31411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Finning International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 3.7404651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

