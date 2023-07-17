First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBP opened at $12.99 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

