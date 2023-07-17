First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,354.25

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,354.25 and last traded at $1,353.78, with a volume of 22513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.46.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.