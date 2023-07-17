First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

