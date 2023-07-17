First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 1,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.